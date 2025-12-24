The family of five lived in humble conditions in this house in a forest in Abruzzo. (archive picture) Picture: IMAGO/Italy Photo Press

They led a drop-out life, but now the children are in a home and the parents are getting a psychiatric assessment: The fate of the "forest family" is moving Italy. Why did the youth welfare office intervene?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fate of the family of five, who lived in a secluded stone house in Abruzzo without running water or electricity, is causing an emotional debate in Italy, especially during the festive season.

The so-called forest family can probably only be together for a few hours on Christmas Day.

The parents will have to undergo psychological examinations - and the children will probably have to stay in the home for months.

The family lives in very basic conditions without electricity or running water near the Abruzzo village of Palmoli. Show more

Not at home at Christmas of all times, not with the family on Christmas Eve: the fate of the family of five, who lived in a secluded stone house in Abruzzo without running water or electricity, is causing an emotional debate in Italy, especially during the festive season. The so-called forest family can probably only be together for a few hours on Christmas Day. And the parents will have to undergo psychological examinations - and the children will probably have to stay in the home for months.

Two and a half hours at Christmas

The family lives in very basic conditions without electricity or running water near the Abruzzo village of Palmoli. Its mayor, Giuseppe Masciulli, told the Ansa agency that the father would be allowed to spend two and a half hours with the three young children and his wife in the children's home on Christmas Day. A visit from 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. was approved.

The authorities had temporarily withdrawn custody from the British-Australian parents in November in view of their living conditions and placed the eight-year-old girl and two six-year-old twin siblings in the home for the time being.

The juvenile court in L'Aquila has now renewed the decision - and ordered an expert opinion on the parents' skills and psychological state. The children are to remain in the home until the investigations have been completed. According to Italian media reports, a psychiatrist will have 120 days to complete the report.

Salvini: shame without end

Some commentators expressed incomprehension. What are two and a half hours - on Christmas of all days, said the conservative Mediaset TGcom24. Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the right-wing governing party Lega, Matteo Salvini, also spoke out again.

"Shame without end", Salvini raged on the platform X. "One should check the mental state of another, not that of two parents who raised, cared for, educated and loved their children for years before the "justice" ruined the lives of a quiet and decent family."

Vergogna senza fine.

Si dovrebbe verificare lo stato psichico di qualcun altro, non di due genitori che hanno cresciuto, curato, educato e amato i loro figli per anni, prima che la “giustizia” rovinasse la vita di una famiglia tranquilla e perbene. pic.twitter.com/vHlegIpNPW — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) December 23, 2025

Shower seen for the first time

The parents had opted for a life beyond the consumer society. Social services as well as the judges judged the situation in the forest to be unsuitable, partly because of the hygienic conditions, but above all because of the children's educational deficits. The eight-year-old girl could neither read nor write English or Italian, they said. According to the media, the children saw light switches and a shower for the first time in the home.

The family came to the attention of the youth welfare office when the children were hospitalized with mushroom poisoning about a year ago.