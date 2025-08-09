Spectacular, controversial - and gigantic: Italy's planned bridge across the Strait of Messina is set to break records and connect Sicily with the continent. A video overview of the technical superlatives.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italy is planning the world's longest suspension bridge across the Strait of Messina by 2032.

The bridge, which is to cost 13.5 billion euros, will allow both cars and trains to and from Messina to save a huge amount of time.

However, the project has also attracted criticism due to the risk of earthquakes, environmental consequences and possible mafia involvement. Show more

Italy wants to build the longest suspension bridge in the world for 13.5 billion euros - across the Strait of Messina. With a central span of 3,300 meters and space for cars and trains, it is intended to drastically shorten the journey time between Sicily and the mainland.

The Italian government sees this as a symbol of national engineering skill and an economic driver for the structurally weak south.

Record-breaking construction with risk

However, the project is highly controversial: it is located in an earthquake zone, environmental associations warn of damage to nature and wildlife, and critics fear mafia influence. Nevertheless, the government has now given the go-ahead.

In the blue News video, we show what the mega structure will look like and what dimensions it will exceed.

