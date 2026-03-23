At Swisscom's online parents' evening, experts and parents discussed how to guide children and young people safely with AI. The best ideas often come automatically from the youngsters.

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Artificial intelligence has long been part of the everyday lives of children and young people - in learning, in apps or on social media - often without their parents' knowledge. The online parents' evening entitled "Kids & AI - opportunities and risks" is aimed at parents who want to guide their children safely and responsibly through the digital world.

This article was produced in cooperation with Swisscom Swisscom is committed to ecological, social and economic sustainability: climate protection, a sustainable lifestyle and responsible use of digital media. Switzerland's leading ICT company has already received several awards for its long-standing commitment to sustainability and, according to "TIME Magazine", is one of the 500 most sustainable companies in the world in 2024. Swisscom Campus offers valuable knowledge and tips on digital media and their use in everyday life.

Together with experts, Claudia Lässer discussed, among other things, where children come into contact with AI today, what opportunities AI offers for learning and development and where risks such as fake news, misinformation, data protection problems or shortcuts in the learning process lie. "It is important that AI does not support laziness," is one of the key statements made by Sarah Genner, who herself has accompanied numerous studies on the topic.

The program addresses typical concerns of parents - from "My child believes everything AI says" to "I have no idea about AI myself" - and provides guidance, media skills and practical ideas for everyday family life. "I also appreciate our curriculum, which gives me a lot of freedom as a teacher," says Werner Odermatt. You can find out exactly what this means and how AI can support learning in concrete terms in the full program at the beginning of the article.

The panel discussion

Werner Odermatt Has been working as a primary school teacher and media educator for many years. Change and AI are part of his everyday life. He is the father of three grown-up sons aged 23, 27 and 30.

Sarah Genner She specializes in the impact of digital media and technologies on people, society and the world of work. She is the author of numerous studies and publications, such as the parenting guide "Medienkompetenz" and the book "ABC Digital". From 2010 to 2018, she was a member of the media psychology specialist group at the ZHAW and co-author of the JAMES study.

Michael In Albon He is the youth media protection officer at Swisscom, a linguist and father of two sons aged 16 and 18.