Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer responds to criticism of his trip to China. sda

Ueli Maurer attended the 80th anniversary of the end of the war in China as a guest of honor in Beijing. Despite criticism, he defends his trip as an act of respect and dialog.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ueli Maurer attended the 80th anniversary of the end of the war in China in Beijing, which met with criticism in Switzerland.

He justifies the trip with respect for the victims and wants to cultivate international contacts.

He rejects criticism and emphasizes the importance of dialogue and openness. Show more

On the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in China, former Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer took part in a commemoration ceremony in Beijing. While numerous Western countries boycotted the military parade, Maurer's trip was met with criticism in Switzerland.

The former finance minister told SRF that his participation was primarily motivated by the nature of the event as a day of remembrance.

"The war claimed millions of lives in China, and respect for this suffering alone moved him to accept the invitation." He also wanted to use the opportunity to cultivate contacts with representatives of Central Asian countries with whom he had already worked during his time at the World Bank and the Monetary Fund.

Maurer despite criticism

Maurer emphasized that China had never put Switzerland under pressure. On the contrary, the country had supported Switzerland. For him, neutrality does not mean isolation, but openness towards all states.

He had not informed the Federal Council about his trip so as not to put it in a "difficult position". He was traveling as a private individual and Switzerland was officially represented by the ambassador in Beijing.

Maurer firmly rejected criticism of his participation: "It's almost a seal of approval when people get upset about it." In his view, it is more important to seek dialog, especially in troubled times: "We need to talk to each other, not about each other."

In response to questions about human rights violations in China, he replied that these have been known for years. Nevertheless, he believes that direct exchange is essential - especially against the backdrop of numerous international conflicts.