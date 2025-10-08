A police operation at a protest in Portland causes a stir. An officer sprays pepper spray into the vent of a frog costume. The protester inside reacts calmly.

Luna Pauli

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ongoing protests in Portland focus on criticism of the US government's deportation policy.

A use of pepper spray against a protester in an inflatable frog costume sparked international attention.

The man in the costume reacted calmly to the incident and explained that it didn't really do much to him. Show more

People have been protesting against the US government's immigration policy outside an ICE office in Portland for months. Participants demand an end to deportations and criticize the harsh treatment of migrants. Tense situations with the police, arrests and the use of pepper spray and tear gas occurred time and again.

A frog costume and a controversial operation

During one of the most recent actions, there was a scene that quickly made the rounds online. An officer sprayed pepper spray into the ventilation valve of an inflatable frog costume that a protester was wearing. In a later interview, the man spoke about the incident. He reported that he only had to cough briefly and did not sustain any injuries.

You can see exactly how the incident unfolded and how calmly the demonstrator himself reacted in the video.

More from the department