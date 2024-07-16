Jack Black cancels a tour after a bandmate made a comment about Donald Trump. Archivbild: dpa

For decades, US actor Jack Black has also been successful with a rock duo: Tenacious D. But after a Trump statement by his bandmate, Black cancels the current tour for the time being.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jack Black has canceled the planned concerts of his band Tenacious D and temporarily put all further plans on hold.

The reason is a statement made by his bandmate Kyle Gass about the assassination of Donald Trump.

At a performance by the duo in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, Black Gass said: "Please don't miss Trump next time." Show more

US musician and actor Jack Black (54) has canceled the current tour of their band Tenacious D due to a statement made by his band member Kyle Gass (64) about the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump. "After much thought, I do not feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour and all future creative plans are on hold for now," Black wrote on Instagram.

At a performance by the duo in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, Black had asked Gass to make a wish. The latter replied: "Please don't miss Trump next time." Trump was injured in the ear in an assassination attempt at the weekend. A gunman had opened fire at an election rally in the US state of Pennsylvania, killing a spectator.

Gass apologized

Gass's statement had caused quite a stir and was sharply criticized from many sides. "I was blindsided by what was said on Sunday's show," Black now wrote. "I would never condone hateful language or political violence in any form." Gass apologized via Instagram: The sentence was "absolutely inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake".

Tenacious D was founded at the end of the 90s by Black, who is also a successful actor and comedian, and Gass. On the current tour, the band had actually planned to perform in Australia and New Zealand for the whole of July, with tour dates for the USA announced for the fall.

