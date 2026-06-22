Breakfast amid world-class wilderness: This coming weekend, more than 30 towns in Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands will celebrate the anniversary of the Wadden Sea UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site with a cross-border breakfast on the dikes.

More than 30 coastal towns in Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands invite visitors to enjoy a special start to the day. (File photo)

A total of 39 coastal towns and their tourism organizations are inviting guests to set breakfast tables on the dikes simultaneously on June 27, according to the North Sea Tourism Agency (Tano) in Wilhelmshaven.

The breakfasts, featuring regional products, will be organized by local tourism organizations in collaboration with local restaurants in each location. Afterward, breakfast guests can take part in excursions or guided tours of the Wadden Sea.

Organizers: Great Response

Events like the breakfast on the dike combine enjoyment with environmental education, said Frank Ketter, managing director of Nordsee-Tourismus-Service GmbH in Husum, Schleswig-Holstein. “They raise awareness of responsible stewardship of the coast and make Wadden Sea Day an experience for guests and locals alike.”

According to the organizers, the response has been overwhelming. In Lower Saxony, most of the tickets for the dike breakfasts have already been sold. There are only a few spots left, as Tano reported. The breakfast is also well received in Schleswig-Holstein. On Sylt, it is already sold out. There is a maximum of 50 seats per breakfast table—participation is only possible after registration.

A Symbol of Wadden Sea Cooperation

With the “Dike Breakfasts” held along the entire North Sea coast, the coastal towns aim to send a united message about the protection and importance of the Wadden Sea—17 years ago, on June 26, 2009, large parts of the German and Dutch Wadden Sea were designated a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site. The Danish Wadden Sea was added later. This natural area is thus on par with the Great Barrier Reef and the Grand Canyon.

With this initiative, the local communities also aim to highlight the close cooperation throughout the entire Wadden Sea region. While the “dike breakfasts” are a first in Germany, according to Tano, this is already the third time the event has been held in the Netherlands.

Where to Enjoy Breakfast

Along the North Sea coast of Schleswig-Holstein, breakfast on the dike is being offered at ten locations—including Friedrichskoog, Tönning, and Westerhever on the Eiderstedt Peninsula, as well as the islands of Sylt, Föhr, and Amrum, the Hallig islands of Hooge and Helgoland, and the Hattstedtermarsch. According to the North Sea Tourism Service, an indoor alternative is available at every location in case of bad weather.

According to Tano, a total of 17 locations in Lower Saxony and Bremerhaven are participating. These include Krummhörn in East Frisia, the islands of Norderney, Baltrum, and Langeoog, as well as other locations from Wangerland in Friesland to Cuxhaven.

Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands have been working together to protect the Wadden Sea since 1978. Recently, however, the World Natural Heritage status has been at risk. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has repeatedly warned that extracting raw materials such as oil, natural gas, and salt on the edge of the area—or even within the Wadden Sea itself—is incompatible with World Heritage status.