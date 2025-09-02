"James Webb" is the largest and most powerful telescope ever launched into space. Image: Adriana Manrique Gutierrez/NASA/dpa (Archivbild)

The James Webb telescope has discovered 300 possible galaxies in the early universe that should not even exist in this form. The researchers are faced with a puzzle.

Gianluca Reucher

Researchers at the University of Missouri have found 300 possible galaxies in the very early universe using the James Webb telescope.

The galaxies are much brighter than expected and, according to the study, could challenge current theories on the formation of galaxies.

The researchers are continuing to work on validating their findings. Show more

It's like traveling back in time: The James Webb telescope allows researchers to look enormously far into the past. Up to 13 billion light years - in other words, until shortly before the Big Bang. An unusual discovery has now been made at such an early stage of the universe, which could challenge our current understanding of how galaxies form.

Using the James Webb telescope, researchers at the University of Missouri have found 300 possible galaxies that should not actually exist in this form. As "Sciencedaily" reports, the objects are much brighter than they should be at this early time in the universe.

Do galaxies form differently than previously assumed?

"These mysterious objects are galaxy candidates in the early universe. This means they could be very early galaxies," explains astronomy professor Haojing Yan. He continues about the study: "If even a few of these objects turn out to be what we think they are, our discovery could challenge current theories about how galaxies formed in the early universe - at the time when the first stars and galaxies were forming."

The researchers are continuing to validate their findings through spectroscopic analysis. One galaxy has already been confirmed, but further investigations are necessary.

The scientists used infrared images from the James Webb telescope to identify the 300 unusual objects. The speed of light allows us to look deep into the past: as light takes time to travel a distance, we can see objects 13 billion light years away as they looked 13 billion years ago. Even our sun is not completely visible in the present: as light takes just under eight minutes to travel from the sun to the earth, we always see it with a delay of eight minutes.