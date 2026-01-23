For the first time in decades, Japan has intervened in the foreign exchange market alongside the U.S. to prop up the weakening yen. The Japanese currency recently fell to its weakest level against the dollar in 40 years.

The governments in Tokyo and Washington intervened in the foreign exchange market to prop up the yen.

Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama confirmed that, in coordination with the United States, the government had purchased yen to curb "excessive volatility and disorderly movements" in the Japanese currency. The government in Tokyo remains in close contact with the U.S. and will take further measures in the foreign exchange market if necessary.

U.S. President Donald Trump cited the joint intervention as evidence of the strong relations between Tokyo and Washington. “They have a weakening yen and wanted a little help,” he said Sunday evening (local time) aboard Air Force One on the flight from New Jersey to Washington.