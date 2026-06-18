For several years now, Japan has been shifting further east. The massive earthquake of 2011, which triggered a tsunami in Japan and subsequently led to the Fukushima nuclear disaster, shifted the country up to six millimeters to the east.

Researchers have investigated how seismic waves reflected from the Earth’s core triggered movements along the boundaries of tectonic plates. According to their findings, published by the University of Chicago team in the journal *Science*, the affected area spanned approximately 3,000 kilometers. This makes it the largest rupture zone ever recorded following a single event.

Devastating Earthquake with Far-Reaching Consequences

The so-called Tohoku earthquake of March 11, 2011, occurred in the ocean east of Japan. With a magnitude of 9.0 on the moment magnitude scale, it was the strongest earthquake ever recorded in Japan. The resulting tsunami flooded more than 500 square kilometers along the Pacific coast and claimed the lives of more than 20,000 people. Waves up to 14 meters high inundated the Fukushima I Nuclear Power Plant. Multiple meltdowns occurred after the cooling systems failed. Large quantities of radioactive material were released.

The Japanese Earth observation system Geonet incorporates data from 1,300 stations distributed throughout Japan and from global navigation satellite systems. About 13 minutes after the main earthquake, it recorded the arrival of so-called transverse waves that had been reflected at the boundary between the Earth’s mantle and core. Shortly thereafter, large parts of Japan shifted a few millimeters to the east relative to a reference point in China near the border with Russia. The researchers cite five to six millimeters as the maximum value. According to the study, this is the first observation of such an event.

How the eastward movement occurred

However, it was not yet clear how the eastward movement had occurred. The researchers suspect that the strong earthquake reduced friction along fault zones in the Earth’s crust, and that the seismic waves ultimately triggered the sudden displacement. Park’s team simulated various possible slippage scenarios at depths of 20 to 60 kilometers and compared the results with the data recorded by Geonet. This allowed them to rule out the possibility that these slippages had occurred only in the vicinity of the main earthquake’s epicenter. If that had been the case, the displacement would have had to decrease significantly with distance from the epicenter, which was not the case.

A simulation in which the slippage occurred along the fault zones between four tectonic plates came much closer to the Geonet recording data: in the northeast between the Pacific Plate and the Okhotsk Plate, and to the southwest of that between the Philippine Plate and the Eurasian Plate. Regarding the entire area where, according to the simulations, slippage occurred, the study’s authors write: “Its total length corresponds roughly to the length of the Japanese mainland (about 3,000 kilometers); it is six to seven times greater than the rupture length of the main earthquake and more than twice that of the massive 2004 Sumatra earthquake.”

The researchers consider their findings relevant to earthquake management. “This observation underscores how important it is to take into account this previously unrecognized source of seismic hazard posed by a potential (re)activation of the main earthquake zone and the surrounding region—even more than ten minutes after the main earthquake,” the study states.