Following the major earthquake in southwestern Japan, the death toll has risen to 28, according to the central government. The figure reported by the police includes victims whose deaths are believed to be related to the disaster, the Japanese TV station NHK quoted a government spokesperson in Tokyo as saying. The affected Kumamoto Prefecture on Japan’s southwestern main island had previously reported 17 confirmed deaths, according to the Kyodo News Agency.

Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts continue. The 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck on Tuesday afternoon (local time) destroyed many buildings in the region. There are therefore fears that the death toll will rise even further. According to local media reports, dozens of people were also injured.

A day after the severe earthquakes, thousands of households were still without electricity and water. More than 10,000 people were still forced to remain in emergency shelters early Thursday.