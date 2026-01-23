For the first time in nearly 80 years, Japan has reformed its Imperial House Law. The monarchy is to be secured through the return of male members of former collateral lines. However, the government is maintaining the male line of succession.

ARCHIVE – Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, poses for a photo at the Imperial Palace before turning 23 on her birthday, December 1. Photo: Uncredited/Imperial Household Agency/AP/dpa

Here's what it's all about Japan's parliament has passed a reform of the Imperial House Law to secure the future of the monarchy.

In the future, male members of former collateral lines will once again be able to become part of the imperial family.

Women remain excluded from the line of succession—including Princess Aiko. Summary created with

The Japanese government, led by ultra-conservative Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, aims to secure the future of the monarchy through adoptions—but women remain barred from the throne. As expected, Parliament passed an amendment to the Imperial House Law, which has been in effect since 1947, allowing male members of former collateral lines to be readmitted to the Imperial Family.

These collateral lines lost their status after World War II and have been private citizens ever since. The reason for this is that the world’s oldest hereditary monarchy is gradually running out of heirs.

Currently, there are theoretically only three candidates to succeed Emperor Naruhito (66): the Emperor’s brother, Crown Prince Akishino (60); his 19-year-old son, Prince Hisahito; and Naruhito’s uncle, Prince Hitachi—who is already 90.

If Hisahito, as the only remaining prince in the youngest generation of the imperial family, were to have no male children, a male descendant of an adopted family member could—as provided for by the amendment—ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne. Even in the future, only male descendants of the Emperor’s male line will be eligible to ascend to the throne.

Princess Aiko Is Barred from the Throne

The first major revision of the Imperial House Law since 1947 shows “that gender equality is not among the priorities” of Prime Minister Takaichi—the first woman to hold this office—said Sven Saaler of Sophia University in Tokyo to the dpa news agency. “With this amendment to the law, the prospect of a woman on the imperial throne has become even more remote.” Yet many people in Japan would like to see Princess Aiko (24)—the only child of the Emperor and his wife Masako—become Empress.

The Imperial House Act provides, as its second amendment, that female members may henceforth retain their imperial status even after marrying commoners. Their spouses and children, however, are not admitted into the imperial family and remain ordinary citizens. Experts doubt that revising the Imperial House Act will solve the problem of succession to the throne. The Imperial House now has only 16 members.