Princess Yuriko was the oldest member of the Japanese imperial family. She died on Friday morning, November 15, in Tokyo. KEYSTONE

Princess Yuriko, the oldest member of the Japanese imperial family, has died at the age of 101. She last lived in seclusion in Akasaka Palace in Tokyo.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Japanese Princess Yuriko has died at the age of 101.

Yuriko was born in 2023 and was married for 75 years to Prince Mikasa, who died in 2016 at the age of 100.

Princess Yuriko was the oldest member of the Japanese imperial family. She died of a cerebral infarction. Show more

Princess Yuriko, the oldest member of the Japanese imperial family, has died at the age of 101. The Imperial Court Office announced that she passed away on Friday morning local time at St. Luke Hospital in Tokyo, where she had been treated for a mild cerebral infarction since March.

Born in 1923, Yuriko attended the Gakushuin Women's Academy in Tokyo. At the age of 18, she married Prince Mikasa, the youngest brother of Emperor Hirohito.

Their marriage lasted 75 years and the couple had five children, three of whom have already died. Prince Mikasa died of cardiac arrest in 2016 at the age of 100.

In the last years of her life, Princess Yuriko retired to Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, where she led a quiet life.

More videos from the department

SDA