Prices for Japan’s most important staple food, rice, fell in May compared to the previous year. It is the first decline in three and a half years.

A popular national dish: Rice prices in Japan fell in May for the first time in a long time. (Stock photo)

Food Japan's Rice Prices Fall for the First Time in Three and a Half Years

With the exception of the premium variety Koshihikari, rice prices in May were 5.4 percent below the previous year’s level. It was the first price drop since November 2022, a government official told the AFP news agency on Friday.

Rice prices in Japan had risen sharply in 2024 and 2025. This was due to poor harvests caused by the heat in 2023, panic buying following a warning of a possible “mega-earthquake” in 2024, and disruptions in supply chains.

Tourists are also to blame

The record influx of tourists is said to have further increased consumption. By mid-2025, rice prices had nearly doubled year-over-year.

Combined with a declining standard of living and corruption scandals, the massive increase in the price of this staple food contributed to several election defeats for the ruling party. It also led to the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba last September after less than a year in office.

In response, the authorities took several measures throughout 2025, including releasing rice from the country’s emergency reserves and selling it directly to retailers. Tokyo also announced plans to expand rice production again, after decades of efforts to diversify agriculture.