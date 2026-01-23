United States of America JD and Usha Vance Announce the Birth of Their Fourth Child

ARCHIVE – U.S. Vice President JD Vance attends a Good Friday service at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Good Friday with his wife, Usha Vance, his sons Ewan (M) and Vivek (not pictured), and his daughter Mirabel in his arms. Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/AP/dpa

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, have become parents for the fourth time. They were delighted to announce that their son, Alec Neel Vance, was born on Sunday, the couple said in a statement posted by the U.S. Vice President on the platform X. “Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our children are overjoyed to meet their little brother.” The couple expressly thanked, among others, military doctors for everything they had done for the family.