ARCHIVE – U.S. Vice President JD Vance attends a Good Friday service at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Good Friday with his wife, Usha Vance, his sons Ewan (M) and Vivek (not pictured), and his daughter Mirabel in his arms. Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/AP/dpa
Keystone
U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, have become parents for the fourth time. They were delighted to announce that their son, Alec Neel Vance, was born on Sunday, the couple said in a statement posted by the U.S. Vice President on the platform X. “Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our children are overjoyed to meet their little brother.” The couple expressly thanked, among others, military doctors for everything they had done for the family.
In January, the couple announced the Second Lady's pregnancy. JD and Usha Vance met years ago at the prestigious Yale University, where they were both studying law. They have been married since 2014.