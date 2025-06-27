A kiss in a water cab: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bild: Luca Bruno/AP/dpa

The big wedding show is underway: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, and former TV presenter Lauren Sánchez are celebrating their marriage in Venice with 200 hand-picked guests.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Amazon founder Bezos and entrepreneur Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in Venice.

The exclusive and very expensive party is set to continue until Sunday.

Many celebrities from show business and the business world attended the celebration. Show more

At around 8.12 p.m., the time had come: according to Bild, Amazon founder Bezos and entrepreneur Lauren Sánchez said "I do" in front of the illustrious wedding party.

The two said "I do" in an old monastery garden, on an island in the lagoon, strictly shielded from the public. The exclusive and presumably very expensive party is to continue until Sunday.

The supposed wedding of the year - in Italian: "Nozze dell' anno" - will be attended by many celebrities from show business and the business world: Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom and many others.

The wedding is estimated to cost at least ten million US dollars. The President of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, even put it at 40 to 48 million euros. He also spoke of an image gain worth billions. Italy's Minister of Culture, Daniela Santanchè, put the total economic effect of the wedding at 950 million euros.