Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with his confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a long prison sentence. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire (Archivbild)

New data leak in the Jeffrey Epstein case: the deceased sex offender apparently paid for the life and education of a young ballerina from Geneva - and had her flown to the USA.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Emails that have surfaced show that deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had a young woman flown in from Switzerland.

Epstein kept in regular email contact with the ballerina from Geneva and supported her financially.

The billionaire died in his prison cell in New York in 2019. Extensive investigations revealed that Epstein maintained a worldwide network that repeatedly introduced him to young women. Show more

The network of the filthy rich sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was huge and global. New young women were constantly being introduced to him. He made them financially dependent and exploited them sexually, as extensive investigations have shown.

Epstein also had various connections in Switzerland, as previously revealed, but emails that have now emerged show for the first time that the billionaire had a young woman flown in from Switzerland, according to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, which cited a dataset of emails and other documents from the whistleblower organization Distributed Denial of Service.

According to the documents, Epstein kept in close contact with a young woman from Geneva for several years, whom he repeatedly supported financially. "I will always be there for you," he wrote to her in an email, for example. Epstein was first investigated during this period.

The leaked data record also contains an Excel spreadsheet in which numerous financial contributions to the young ballerina are listed, for the first time in October 2004, when she was 18 years old.

"Started in prison for a year"

According to the report, the contact came about when the young woman wanted to start out as a dancer. Around a year after the first payment from von Epstein, she flew to Miami to one of the billionaire's many residences. After returning to Switzerland, she thanked Epstein in an e-mail and asked for further support. She wanted to attend a private dance school in Geneva.

He wrote to her: "That's good. I will help you with the financing. You should realize your dream." In the meantime, Epstein was arrested on suspicion of procuring a minor for prostitution, among other things, but was released on bail. After the next trip, Epstein set her up with a credit card with a limit of 5000 dollars. According to the report, she traveled across the Atlantic at least one more time to spend time with Epstein.

The billionaire's final message to the young woman comes after his sentencing. "On Monday I start a year in prison," he wrote to her, adding: "I will always be there for you."