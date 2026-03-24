Members of Jehovah's Witnesses are now allowed to donate blood - but only for themselves. (archive picture) Bild: Britta Pedersen/dpa

The religious community of Jehovah's Witnesses has relaxed its rules regarding blood transfusions. However, the group does not want to deviate from its official guidelines.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jehovah's Witnesses are relaxing their rules on donating and receiving blood in a medical context.

Members can now have blood taken and stored.

However, only the "donor" himself may be the recipient of the blood.

Former members criticize the change as not far-reaching enough. Show more

"Our core belief regarding the sanctity of blood remains unchanged," clarifies a spokesperson for Jehovah's Witnesses. Nevertheless, the change in practice that the denomination announced on Friday is remarkable: from now on, members may accept blood transfusions - with a not insignificant restriction.

The prerequisite is that it must be the person's own blood. In practice, this means that members can have their blood taken and stored and their own blood can be returned to them, reports the BBC.

This could be relevant in the event of a pre-planned operation or a medical emergency.

Criticism from former members

"All Christians must decide for themselves how their blood is used in medical care," said Gerrit Losch, part of the denomination's leadership team, when the change was announced.

Former members of the Jehovah's Witnesses, whose strict rules and authoritarian structures have been repeatedly criticized, were less than enthusiastic about the announcement. For many, the change does not go far enough.

The ban on the use of foreign blood, even in medical emergencies, remains in place. Jehovah's Witnesses refer to biblical passages according to which blood is a sacred good. According to the group itself, there are around nine million followers of the faith worldwide.