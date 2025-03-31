Millions of blue sail jellyfish are blocking the beaches in the bay of Sóller. Facebook/ Jake Bullitt

A storm on the northwest coast of Mallorca caused a blue plague at the weekend. Millions of sail jellyfish covered the beaches just before the start of the season.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Millions of sail jellyfish washed up in the bay of Sollér at the weekend.

The dead animals covered almost every beach in the bay. Now they are in danger of rotting.

The animals are harmless to humans. Show more

Turning blue on Mallorca: on the beach of Port de Sollér in the northwest of the popular vacation island, you have no other choice. Shortly before the start of the season, millions of dead sail jellyfish cover the sand.

According to "Mallorca Magazin", almost all the beaches in the bay were covered in a blue carpet at the weekend. A walk on the beach was out of the question, as impressive pictures of the spectacle on Facebook show.

The sailing jellyfish are called "Peter's boats" by the locals. Facebook/ Jake Bullitt

Called "Barquetes de Sant Pere" (boats of St. Peter) by the locals, the appearance of sail jellyfish at this time of year is not unusual in itself. What is problematic, however, is the large number of animals that are washed up on the beaches. They rot there and become an odor nuisance as they decompose. There is also the fear of an insect plague if the jellyfish are not disposed of quickly.

Sail jellyfish not only drift with the currents, but can also sail with the wind due to a special anatomical feature. Unlike other types of jellyfish, these animals are not dangerous to humans. Their stinging threads are too weak to penetrate the skin. In the event of contact, there would at most be slight skin irritation.