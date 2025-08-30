Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is considered the "Taylor Swift of tech". KEYSTONE

Thanks to the AI boom, Nvidia has risen to the top of the global economy - and as the company's rise grows, so does the hype surrounding CEO Jensen Huang, who has long since staged himself as the rock star of the tech scene.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thanks to the AI boom, Nvidia has risen to become the most valuable company in the world, with record sales and a market capitalization above Microsoft and Apple.

CEO Jensen Huang is celebrated as the "rock star" of the tech scene and his career as Nvidia boss is regarded as an American Dream story.

With his trademark leather jacket, Huang has further strengthened the cult of personality surrounding him. Show more

Not only AI companies themselves are benefiting from the ongoing AI boom, but also Nvidia, which supplies the high-performance chips used to train artificial intelligence. In the summer of 2024, the company overtook Microsoft and Apple in terms of market capitalization and became the most valuable company in the world.

Since then, things have been on a steep upward trajectory: on Thursday morning, Nvidia reported a 56% jump in turnover to 46.74 billion dollars for the past quarter.

Behind this success is CEO Jensen Huang. The 62-year-old's career reads like a version of the American Dream.

Huang was born in Taiwan in 1963, moved to Thailand at the age of five and to the USA at the age of nine. There he initially lived with his uncle and later at a boarding school, where he was bullied. This time made him resilient, he later told the New Yorker. "Back then, you just had to grit your teeth and keep going."

Huang founded Nvidia in a Denny's store

After a few years, Huang's parents also came to the USA. Huang now attended high school, where he skipped two classes and graduated at the age of sixteen.

He then went to college and studied electrical engineering. He met his future wife on a course. After graduating, he worked as a microchip designer. In 1993, he founded the company Nvidia together with two friends - in a branch of the fast food chain Denny's, where he had worked as a teenager. He has been at the helm of the company ever since.

The company initially developed graphics cards for gamers and has been focusing increasingly on artificial intelligence since 2016. Since then, Huang has been something of a rock star in the tech scene. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg once even referred to Huang as the "Taylor Swift of tech".

The hype surrounding his person - dubbed "Jensanity" by fans - cannot be overlooked, with reporters and fans surrounding him every time he appears in public. Huang underlines his rock star image with his signature look: a leather jacket. He wears it in every photo, at every appearance. It is said that it was his wife and daughter who advised him to adopt this look.

Jensen Huang at a conference in China in July, surrounded by media and fans. IMAGO/VCG

Huang owns around three percent of Nvidia. As the company has soared, so too has his fortune. "Forbes" estimates it at around 157 billion dollars (around 126 billion Swiss francs).

However, business in China remains open. Following US export bans and headwinds from Beijing, the market is difficult - and it is unclear how Nvidia can gain a foothold there in the future. Investors are also wondering how long the upward trend will continue and when the right time will come to exit. Following the publication of the latest quarterly figures, the share price fell by around three percent in after-hours trading.

