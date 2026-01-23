SP National Council member Jessica Jaccoud has announced her candidacy for the Vaud State Council. The 42-year-old attorney intends to succeed State Councilor Nuria Gorrite, who is not seeking reelection, in the 2027 elections.

Jaccoud announced her ambitions for the Vaud cantonal government in an interview with the newspaper “24 Heures.” She is running for a spot on the SP’s three-person ticket, which will be determined at an extraordinary party convention on September 26 in Aubonne. So far, it is known that incumbent State Councilor Roger Nordmann is also running for a spot on this ticket.

Jaccoud, 42, hopes to succeed Nuria Gorrite, whom she describes as her political mentor. Gorrite will not seek re-election in 2027 after serving three five-year terms. If elected to the cantonal executive, she will resign from her seat in the National Council, Jaccoud told the newspaper.

The attorney has been politically active for over a decade. She served on the Grand Council of the Canton of Vaud from 2014 to 2023 before being elected to the National Council. From 2018 to 2022, she was president of the Socialist Party of Vaud.

Among the current members of the government, Frédéric Borloz, Isabelle Moret, and Christelle Luisier (all FDP) as well as Vassilis Venizelos (Greens) have announced that they will run for re-election. Valérie Dittli’s (Center) intentions are not yet known. The first round of voting for the State Council will take place on February 28, 2027.

"Start a New Chapter"

Jaccoud explained her candidacy by expressing her desire to “open a new chapter” for the canton of Vaud. This chapter should focus on the citizens and their daily lives rather than on “the interpersonal crises of the ministers of the right-wing alliance.” The SP has an important role to play in ensuring that people can make ends meet without financial worries.

She also called for the elimination of tax breaks for “the powerful.” She noted that several tax cuts at the expense of the middle class had already been approved during the legislative session now coming to a close. She called it “more than scandalous” to consider further tax breaks for those who had already benefited from the flawed application of the tax cap.