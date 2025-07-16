  1. Residential Customers
Police search with drone Jewelry store in Zermatt robbed - perpetrators on the run

SDA

16.7.2025 - 10:07

This is what the jewelry store looked like after the burglary.
Keystone

Unknown persons robbed a jewelry store in the Valais tourist resort of Zermatt on Wednesday night. They smashed the store window and made off with the watches.

The Valais cantonal police immediately launched a manhunt, as they announced on Wednesday. This was done in collaboration with the Zermatt regional police and the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security. A drone from the local fire department was also used in the search.

However, the perpetrators are still on the run, the statement continued. The investigation is ongoing. The value of the stolen goods has not yet been conclusively determined. The police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

