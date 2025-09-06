Golden Lion in Venice for Jim Jarmusch - Gallery Jim Jarmusch is known for cult films such as "Night on Earth". Image: dpa Jim Jarmusch before the premiere of his film in Venice. (archive picture) Image: dpa Luna Wedler before the premiere of "Silent Friend". Image: dpa Jim Jarmusch and Toni Servillo before the award ceremony. Image: dpa Golden Lion in Venice for Jim Jarmusch - Gallery Jim Jarmusch is known for cult films such as "Night on Earth". Image: dpa Jim Jarmusch before the premiere of his film in Venice. (archive picture) Image: dpa Luna Wedler before the premiere of "Silent Friend". Image: dpa Jim Jarmusch and Toni Servillo before the award ceremony. Image: dpa

The US-American receives the festival's main prize for his drama about family dynamics. The second most important award goes to the Gaza film "The Voice of Hind Rajab".

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 82nd Venice International Film Festival came to an end this evening with the award ceremony.

US director Jim Jarmusch was awarded the Golden Lion for his film "Father Mother Sister Brother".

The second most important prize of the film festival, the Grand Jury Prize, went to "The Voice of Hind Rajab" by Kaouther Ben Hania. Show more

US director Jim Jarmusch has been awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for his film "Father Mother Sister Brother". This was announced by the jury.

Film with Tom Waits, Cate Blanchett and Adam Driver

In three episodes, the film deals with the complex relationships between adult children and their parents - and the speechlessness that often prevails. The cast includes Cate Blanchett, Tom Waits, Adam Driver, Charlotte Rampling and Vicky Krieps.

Jarmusch (72) relies on subtle observations and recurring motifs in the film. Gestures, glances and pauses reveal more about the relationships between family members in "Father Mother Sister Brother" than words could.

The US-American is one of the best-known contemporary auteur filmmakers ("Night on Earth", "Only Lovers Left Alive").

Second most important prize for "The Voice of Hind Rajab"

The second most important prize at the film festival, the Grand Jury Prize, went to "The Voice of Hind Rajab" by Kaouther Ben Hania. The Tunisian filmmaker tells the story of the last moments in the life of the Palestinian girl Hind Rajab in the Gaza Strip. She died in January 2024 when her family fled the city of Gaza. The film and several independent investigations suggest that Hind Rajab and parts of her family were killed by Israeli forces.

The Israeli military denies carrying out the attack and said there were no troops on the ground at the time. The work, which does not address the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 as the trigger for the war, was produced by Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix, among others.

Best Director: Benny Safdie for "The Smashing Machine"

The Silver Lion for Best Director went to the American Benny Safdie for his wrestling drama "The Smashing Machine" with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Other awards went to: China's Xin Zhilei for her role in "The Sun Rises On Us All" by Cai Shangjun (Best Actress), Italy's Toni Servillo for his role in "La Grazia" by Paolo Sorrentino (Best Actor) and France's Valérie Donzelli and Gilles Marchand for Best Screenplay with "À pied d'œuvre".

Luna Wedler receives the award for best young actress

The Special Jury Prize went to the Italian Gianfranco Rosi for his Naples documentary "Sotto le nuvole". The Swiss actress Luna Wedler was awarded the Marcello Mastroianni Prize for Best Young Actress for her role in "Silent Friend" by Ildikó Enyedi.

The 82nd Venice Film Festival, which began on August 27, is one of the most important film festivals in the world alongside the Cannes Film Festival. In this year's competition, 21 works competed for the main prizes.

The awards were presented by an international jury. The chairman was the US director Alexander Payne.