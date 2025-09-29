J.K. Rowling became world-famous as the author of the Harry Potter novels. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/dpa

The debate about the rights of trans people alienated J.K. Rowling from the former child stars of the Harry Potter film adaptations. Now the author is settling accounts with the former Hermione actress.

This is unlikely to come to fruition: Rowling has now settled accounts with the actress in no uncertain terms.

The reason for the author's rift with the actors in the Emma Watson film series is Rowling's derogatory statements towards trans people. Show more

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has lashed out at Emma Watson (35) in the dispute over rights for trans people. The former actress of the wizard student Hermione has "so little experience of real life that she doesn't realize how ignorant she is", the 60-year-old wrote in a post on the short message service X.

Watson and other child stars from the Harry Potter film series, such as Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe (36), had already distanced themselves from Rowling years ago because of her comments on trans people.

The author is leading a veritable crusade on social media against activists for the rights of trans people because she sees them as a threat to women's rights. She herself has been the target of hate messages and threats of violence.

Rowling does not take up the peace offer

Recently, however, Watson made a conciliatory statement. In a podcast, she said about the rift with Rowling: "I think it's my deepest wish that people I disagree with love me and I can continue to love them."

But Rowling did not take up the peace offer. She sees it more as opportunism, as she made clear. Watson had changed tactics because she had realized that it was no longer quite as fashionable as it once was to "condemn me across the board", Rowling wrote.

She also accused the actress of having been so privileged at a young age that she had no idea of the dangers posed to women in public toilets or changing rooms by trans women. She, on the other hand, had lived in poverty before her breakthrough with the first Potter novel and therefore knew how ordinary women felt.