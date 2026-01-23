Porsche, the sports car and SUV manufacturer, is cutting an additional 5,000 jobs in the Stuttgart region by 2035. The cuts will affect the main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen and the development center in Weissach.

In return, the site’s future will be secured for another five years, through the end of 2035. Layoffs for operational reasons are ruled out during this period, as the company and the General Works Council announced on Monday.

According to the information provided, the job cuts are to be carried out in a socially responsible manner—primarily through natural turnover, demographic factors, partial retirement, and voluntary termination agreements. The goal is to strengthen competitiveness while securing as many jobs as possible in the long term.

The so-called “Future Package” therefore also calls for investments totaling 2.1 billion euros. Among other things, this is intended to ensure that the two-door sports cars continue to roll off the assembly line in Zuffenhausen and that development work remains concentrated in Weissach. It will be financed through a comprehensive package of measures.

Specifically, this means, among other things, that some wage increases will be withheld through 2035, the Christmas bonus will be reduced, and employee bonuses will be more closely tied to the company’s performance. A large portion of management will forgo increases in base pay in 2027 and 2028. In addition, working from home will be limited to a maximum of eight days per month in the future, down from twelve.