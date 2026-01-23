Across Switzerland, 4,474 people who had most recently worked at a bank were registered as unemployed with regional employment centers in June. This brings the number of unemployed bankers to a record high—the figure has risen by 1.4 percent since May alone. And over the past year, the figure has risen by nearly 24 percent, according to statistics released last week by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The difficult job market situation in the banking sector is particularly acute in the canton of Zurich. In that canton alone, more than 1,500 former bank employees are registered as unemployed. Within a year, the number of unemployed bankers has risen by more than a third. Given the reorganization at the major bank UBS following its acquisition of Credit Suisse, this situation is unlikely to change much.

Meanwhile, the prospects for finding a new job in the industry are bleak. The job portal Indeed, which regularly analyzes job openings at the ten largest Swiss banks for the financial news agency AWP, counted just 514 job postings across Switzerland at the end of June. That’s a few more than in May, but at that time, the number of job openings had also hit a new low.

Job Opening Cut in Half

Viewed over a slightly longer period, the number of job openings is very low, according to data from Indeed. Two years ago, in June 2024, the ten largest banks combined had 50 percent more job openings. In the summer of 2023, the number of job openings on the banks’ websites—at just over 1,000—was actually twice as high as it is now.

At UBS in particular, the number of job openings is currently at a very low level, with fewer than 50 positions advertised. Compared to June 2025, there are currently 60 percent fewer open positions listed on the website, and compared to the summer of 2024, the number is down by nearly 80 percent. And in 2023, when the newly acquired CS also had a job portal, UBS and CS were collectively seeking new employees for no fewer than 270 positions.