Significantly fewer jobs are being advertised in the banking sector than a year ago. The reason for this is the upheaval at UBS following the merger with Credit Suisse.(symbolic image) Keystone

Job vacancies in the banking sector are at a low level. The main reason for this is the big bank UBS, which has only advertised a few jobs compared to the past.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you UBS is advertising significantly fewer jobs than before the Credit Suisse takeover.

Overall, the number of jobs on offer in the Swiss banking sector has fallen sharply.

At the same time, the number of unemployed former bank employees is higher than it has been for years. Show more

Anyone looking for a job on the UBS website before Whitsun found just 41 vacancies in Switzerland. As a result of the merger with Credit Suisse and the associated job cuts, the number of jobs on offer at the big bank has virtually collapsed.

A year ago, there were still 167 vacancies on the UBS website, and two years ago there were over 200, according to data collected by the job platform Indeed. In May 2023, jobseekers could still find 239 job advertisements on the UBS website and 138 on the Credit Suisse website.

The decline in job vacancies at the merged big bank is an impressive illustration of how the labor market in the banking sector has developed in recent years. In terms of supply, it is at an all-time low.

20 percent fewer jobs than in 2025

Specifically, 482 jobs were advertised at the ten largest banks in Switzerland last week. This is almost 20 percent fewer than in May 2025 and over 30 percent fewer than in spring 2024, according to an analysis by the job portal Indeed, which regularly counts the number of vacancies on banks' websites for the news agency AWP.

However, not all banks are in the doldrums when it comes to recruiting staff: at Bank Julius Baer, there are currently 96 vacancies available, more than at any other time in the last three years. And at numerous other banks, the number of vacancies has not fallen nearly as sharply as at UBS.

The number of unemployed former bank employees, on the other hand, is at an unusually high level: in April, 4387 former bank employees were registered as unemployed with the regional employment centers (RAV), more than at any time in recent years. The sector unemployment rate was correspondingly high at 3.5 percent.