During a horse race in Sydney, the successful Australian champion horse "Think About It" collapses. Instead of getting himself to safety, the jockey gives his four-legged friend first aid.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Australian champion horse "Think About It" suffered a lung hemorrhage during a race at the Sydney Stakes on Saturday.

Jockey Jason Collett, who was riding Think About It, was at the rear of the field when he was thrown heavily to the ground.

After getting back to his feet, Collett quickly walked over to the injured horse and gently touched the animal's face. Show more

It was a scene from a horse race that has probably never been seen before, he said: The "crazy dangerous" moment when a jockey disregards his own safety to comfort a superstar horse after it collapsed mid-race.

At least that's how the video footage is commented on by Australian horse experts. But what happened?

Collapse during the race

Racehorse "Think About It" collapses during a race in Sydney, Australia. It falls over on its side, stumbling and kicking its legs in the air, seemingly completely out of its mind.

The 33-year-old jockey Jason Collett is able to jump off in time, but instead of taking care of his horse's physical well-being, he immediately rushes to his horse's aid.