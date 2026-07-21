Jordan and Bahrain have reported that they have once again repelled Iranian attacks. The Jordanian Armed Forces announced that five drones fired from Iran were intercepted overnight and this morning. There were no injuries or property damage.

Bahrain also reported another Iranian attack. The military in Bahrain stated that its air defense system had intercepted several missiles launched from Iran. The armed forces accused Iran of deliberately targeting civilians and civilian facilities in the kingdom. All units are on high alert.

The U.S. has been attacking targets in Iran again for days, while Tehran is carrying out retaliatory strikes against countries with U.S. military bases in the region. U.S. soldiers are stationed in Jordan, as they are in the Gulf states.