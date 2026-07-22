ARCHIVE – The Gulf of Aqaba, looking north toward the Israeli coastal city of Eilat, with Jordanian settlements on the right bank and Egyptian settlements on the left bank. Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa/Archive photo

The air defense system detected six Iranian missiles and responded immediately after they entered its airspace, the state-run Petra news agency reported, citing military sources. Four missiles were intercepted, and two others crashed in remote areas. There were no damages or casualties.

Videos showed smoke rising in the area around the Jordanian coastal city of Aqaba. Just a few days ago, several Iranian attacks were reported here.

So far, the kingdom has been less frequently targeted during the war than, for example, the Gulf states of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. However, Jordan is also home to U.S. troops and U.S. Air Force aircraft, making it a potential target for Iran in retaliatory strikes in the region. Jordan is also located along the flight path between Iran and Israel, which have repeatedly launched direct attacks against each other since 2024.