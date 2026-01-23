According to its own reports, the Jordanian army has once again repelled Iranian attacks. The armed forces said that five drones fired from Iran were intercepted overnight and this morning. There were no injuries or property damage.

The U.S. has been attacking targets in Iran again for days, while Tehran is carrying out retaliatory strikes against countries with U.S. military bases in the region. U.S. soldiers are stationed in Jordan, as they are in the Gulf states.