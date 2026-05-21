Judicial officers secure the courtroom of the regional court in the murder trial of Fabian, who was killed at the age of 8. KEYSTONE

In the murder trial over the death of Fabian (8), his own grandmother is shocking: in court in Germany, the woman shows no interest in the death of her grandson - and causes outrage with a provocative T-shirt.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the murder trial of eight-year-old Fabian, his father's ex-girlfriend is on trial for treacherous murder.

Fabian's grandmother caused horror when she declared in court that she did not want to know what had happened to her grandson.

The witness also provoked the courtroom with a bizarre T-shirt. Show more

Around six and a half months after the violent death of eight-year-old Fabian in Germany, the trial of a 30-year-old suspect has begun under high security precautions and with great public interest.

The main hearing in the murder trial following the violent death of eight-year-old Fabian in Germany has been underway since the end of April. The child disappeared on October 10 last year and was found dead four days later by a pond in north-eastern Germany, around 15 kilometers south of Güstrow in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

With a tasteless T-shirt on the witness stand

On the fifth day of the trial, the grandmother of the child who was killed caused bewilderment. As RTL reports, the woman appeared before the Rostock district court wearing a T-shirt with the slogan "Don't worry, BEER happy". Fabian's father's mother was questioned as a witness - but was extremely taciturn. She also had no interest in finding out what had happened to her grandson.

"Fabian was found dead. Fabian is not coming back to you. Would you like to know what happened?" the presiding judge asked. Grandma's answer: "No, I don't want to."

Grandma answers in monosyllables

The judge couldn't believe it and asked in shock: "I would like to know why a grandma doesn't want to know what happened?" But he didn't get an answer to that any more than to most of his other questions. Fabian's grandma continued to answer in monosyllables and defensively. She obviously couldn't and didn't want to contribute anything to the trial.

The accused in the trial is a 30-year-old woman. According to the public prosecutor's office, she is the ex-girlfriend of Fabian's father, with whom she was together for around four years until August 2025. She has been in custody since November 7, 2025. The public prosecutor's office accuses her of murder with malice aforethought and base motives. The father lives separately from Fabian's mother, who is taking part in the trial as a co-plaintiff.