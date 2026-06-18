His family (pictured: daughter Joelina) always came first for Jürgen Drews. picture alliance / SvenSimon

Honest words from Joelina Drews: In a podcast, Jürgen Drews’ daughter spoke about his deep existential worries.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jürgen Drews is considered one of the most successful German-language pop singers.

But it wasn’t always that way: At certain points in his career, the 81-year-old even worried about being able to provide for his family.

Drews’ daughter Joelina recently revealed this in a podcast. Show more

As the “King of Mallorca,” Jürgen Drews made pop music history. But the 81-year-old’s success was certainly not a foregone conclusion. Quite the opposite: For a long time, Drews struggled with serious financial hardship. His daughter Joelina recently revealed this on the podcast “Drews Cordalis Petry – Kids-Club.”

“I know, for example, that my dad always had a lot of existential fears,” the 30-year-old shared. She attributed this to the financial pressure the pop singer faced: “Because he was afraid that at some point he wouldn’t be able to provide for his family anymore.”

This is what Wolfgang Petry advised his son

“It could all come to an end,” Achim Petry chimed in, echoing his father Wolfgang’s concern that musical success might suddenly dry up. There was one thing his father always instilled in him: to take another job if necessary. “Then you just go work at a lathe or at a gas station,” Achim Petry quoted his father as saying.

The three famous sons of Schlager singers also agreed on another point. “People who are on stage are always with the audience and almost never at home. That’s just a fact,” Lucas Cordalis explained.

Nevertheless, Joelina Drews was keen to emphasize: “Even though our fathers might not have been around much… I mean, at the end of the day, it was important to them to give us a great childhood.”