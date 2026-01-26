Julia Steiner forgot a croissant at the Coop self-checkout. This is now going to be expensive. Instagram / juuliasteiner

A forgotten croissant during self-scanning gets comedian Julia Steiner into serious trouble: Despite buying 175 francs, she is banned from Coop and has to pay 150 francs in compensation.

Oliver Kohlmaier

It went "beep, beep, beep", she paid 175 francs for her purchase - and yet comedian Julia Steiner is now banned from Coop. The reason: she forgot a croissant during self-scanning.

With slight indignation in her voice, the 26-year-old comedienne recounts her personal "gangster story" in an Instagram reel: "I did my shopping at the Coop for 175 francs. I scanned everything, as you do - and forgot the one croissant you had to choose by hand."

And then a security guard actually came and asked her if she wanted to say something to her. It was certainly not a friendly "Ade?", as Julia Steiner found out in the back room.

She was told that she had not scanned a croissant and would therefore have to answer for it. "Do you really think that if I'd intended to rob this Coop, I would have spent 175 Swiss francs to steal a croissant?" Steiner replied, stunned.

"Simply absurd and a bit stupid"

It didn't help, that was just the procedure for unscanned items, replied the security guard, who was also sorry. In any case, the unscanned croissant cost Julia Steiner dearly: In addition to being banned from the Coop store for two years, she had to pay compensation of 150 francs.

A few days after the incident, Julia Steiner told "Blick" that she still enjoyed shopping at Coop. Just in other stores.

She also said that she had never wanted to "bash Coop" in view of the many reactions in the comment columns. There is a lot of discussion there. Some find the Coop's reaction exaggerated, others don't want to believe the story because they would only be banned from the store if it happened again.

Steiner now finds the story "simply absurd and a bit stupid. But if you look at world events, the fights I have here aren't worth mentioning - but they might be a bit funny."