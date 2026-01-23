In the first half of 2026, the private bank Julius Bär increased its profit to a new record high, thanks to higher revenues as well as the absence of one-time charges. Meanwhile, new money inflows to the asset management firm remained modest.

The private bank Julius Bär more than doubled its profit in the first half of 2026. (File photo)

At 673 million Swiss francs, consolidated net income for the first six months was more than double the previous year’s figure (295 million), Julius Bär announced on Tuesday. However, profit in the same period last year had been weighed down by loan portfolio write-downs of 130 million Swiss francs and other one-time factors.

Net new-money inflows in the first half of 2026 totaled 5.7 billion Swiss francs, following inflows of 7.9 billion Swiss francs in the same period of the previous year. Projected over the full year, this corresponded to new-money growth of 2.2 percent.

Assets under management (AuM) climbed to an all-time high of 547 billion Swiss francs as of the end of June. Compared to the end of 2025, assets under management have thus risen by about 5 percent. In addition to new money inflows, the bank benefited from strong performance in the stock markets as well as currency effects, according to the bank.

On the revenue side, the bank benefited from strong customer activity amid volatile financial markets. At the same time, the bank was able to further reduce costs. The underlying cost-to-income ratio improved to 62.6 percent in the first half of the year, compared with 68.2 percent in the same period of the previous year.

As previously announced, Julius Bär aims to achieve gross efficiency gains of 130 million Swiss francs by 2028. In the first half of 2026, implementation costs amounted to 7 million Swiss francs, while the resulting net cost savings totaled 11 million, according to the report.

Medium-Term Goals Confirmed

At the same time, the bank reaffirms its medium-term goals. It also explicitly confirms its target of 4–5 percent growth in new deposits through 2028, even though the effects of implementing its risk and compliance framework are likely to persist through 2027, as it notes.

With its half-year results, Julius Bär exceeded analysts’ expectations—who had forecast an average profit of 630 million Swiss francs (AWP consensus). In terms of new money inflows, experts had projected a net inflow of 5.2 billion Swiss francs.