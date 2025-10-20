There has been a fatal plane crash at the airport of the Hong Kong metropolis. A Boeing 747 used as a cargo plane by the Turkish airline ACT left the runway at night and skidded across the runway into the sea. Pictures of the plane half-submerged in the water with its tail torn off made the rounds on social media.
According to reports, the jumbo jet, which was carrying four crew members, had previously hit a vehicle on the airport tarmac, which was also thrown into the sea by the force of the collision. The two security staff, who according to the airport were patrolling nearby but not on the tarmac, were killed. The crew on board the cargo plane were rescued unharmed, it said.
Impact on travel?
According to official information, the accident occurred at around 3.50 a.m. local time (9.50 p.m. CEST). The plane was coming from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and, according to media reports, had no cargo on board. The airport emphasized that the local weather conditions were suitable for a landing, as reported by several media outlets. The case is now being investigated by the Air Transport Accident Authority.
The accident on the northern runway apparently had no major impact on passenger traffic at Hong Kong Airport - a major international hub: The airport's website initially showed no significant delays or cancellations. According to the South China Morning Post, the airport operators did not expect any major impact on the approximately 1,000 planned flights.