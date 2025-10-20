Fatal accident: Jumbo jet skids over runway into the sea - Gallery A Boeing 747 used as a cargo plane by the Turkish airline ACT has skidded off a runway at Hong Kong International Airport and crashed into the sea. (October 20, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Chan Long Hei The cargo plane skidded off the runway and into the water. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Chan Long Hei According to reports, the jumbo jet had previously hit a vehicle on the airport tarmac, which was also thrown into the sea by the force of the collision. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Chan Long Hei The crew on board the cargo plane were rescued unharmed, according to reports. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Chan Long Hei Fatal accident: Jumbo jet skids over runway into the sea - Gallery A Boeing 747 used as a cargo plane by the Turkish airline ACT has skidded off a runway at Hong Kong International Airport and crashed into the sea. (October 20, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Chan Long Hei The cargo plane skidded off the runway and into the water. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Chan Long Hei According to reports, the jumbo jet had previously hit a vehicle on the airport tarmac, which was also thrown into the sea by the force of the collision. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Chan Long Hei The crew on board the cargo plane were rescued unharmed, according to reports. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Chan Long Hei

At Hong Kong airport, a cargo plane skids off the runway and half sinks into the sea. It is said to have previously hit a vehicle on the runway.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Boeing 747 used as a cargo plane by the Turkish airline ACT veered off a runway at Hong Kong International Airport early this morning and crashed into the sea.

Two people were killed, the airport authority announced on Monday.

According to reports, the jumbo jet, which was carrying four crew members, had previously hit a vehicle on the airport tarmac, which was also thrown into the sea by the force of the collision.

Two people in the ground vehicle were killed.

The crew on board the cargo plane were rescued unharmed, it was reported Show more

There has been a fatal plane crash at the airport of the Hong Kong metropolis. A Boeing 747 used as a cargo plane by the Turkish airline ACT left the runway at night and skidded across the runway into the sea. Pictures of the plane half-submerged in the water with its tail torn off made the rounds on social media.

According to reports, the jumbo jet, which was carrying four crew members, had previously hit a vehicle on the airport tarmac, which was also thrown into the sea by the force of the collision. The two security staff, who according to the airport were patrolling nearby but not on the tarmac, were killed. The crew on board the cargo plane were rescued unharmed, it said.

The cargo plane that went off the runway in Hong Kong on Monday morning lies in the sea. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Chan Long Hei

Impact on travel?

According to official information, the accident occurred at around 3.50 a.m. local time (9.50 p.m. CEST). The plane was coming from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and, according to media reports, had no cargo on board. The airport emphasized that the local weather conditions were suitable for a landing, as reported by several media outlets. The case is now being investigated by the Air Transport Accident Authority.

The accident on the northern runway apparently had no major impact on passenger traffic at Hong Kong Airport - a major international hub: The airport's website initially showed no significant delays or cancellations. According to the South China Morning Post, the airport operators did not expect any major impact on the approximately 1,000 planned flights.