Unique bungee jump Jump 600 meters into the air from a hot air balloon

Nicole Agostini

13.9.2025

Would you do a bungee jump from a hot air balloon? In Switzerland, you can jump from bridges or dams - in Stockholm, Sweden, you can do it directly from the air.

13.09.2025, 08:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Bungee jump from a hot air balloon: pure thrills and definitely not an everyday experience.
  • You can do this in Sweden's capital Stockholm.
  • In the clip you can see how the daredevils shed their fears and take the plunge.
Show more

If you love adrenaline and believe you can overcome your fear, you can now do a bungee jump from a hot air balloon. Or is that already on your bucket list?

The procedure is not actually commonplace: in this country, the jumps usually take place on bridges, dams or gondolas. A thrill like in Stockholm, where you can jump out of a hot air balloon, doesn't exist in Switzerland - yet.

In the video you can see how the jumpers gather their courage and take the plunge.

