Would you do a bungee jump from a hot air balloon? In Switzerland, you can jump from bridges or dams - in Stockholm, Sweden, you can do it directly from the air.
- Bungee jump from a hot air balloon: pure thrills and definitely not an everyday experience.
- You can do this in Sweden's capital Stockholm.
- In the clip you can see how the daredevils shed their fears and take the plunge.
If you love adrenaline and believe you can overcome your fear, you can now do a bungee jump from a hot air balloon. Or is that already on your bucket list?
The procedure is not actually commonplace: in this country, the jumps usually take place on bridges, dams or gondolas. A thrill like in Stockholm, where you can jump out of a hot air balloon, doesn't exist in Switzerland - yet.
In the video you can see how the jumpers gather their courage and take the plunge.
