According to Copernicus, particularly "extreme" temperatures were measured in Europe, which is warming twice as fast as the global average. (archive image) Keystone

According to the EU's Copernicus Earth Observation Program, last month was the hottest June in Western Europe since records began. Worldwide, June 2025 was the third warmest June on record.

Keystone-SDA SDA

June 2024 was close behind and June 2023 was almost as hot, as Copernicus announced on Wednesday. This is the third year in a row that record average temperatures have been measured, while the Earth continues to warm due to man-made greenhouse gas emissions.

Particularly "extreme" temperatures were measured in Europe, which is warming twice as fast as the global average. June was characterized by two consecutive "exceptional" heatwaves - from 17 to 22 June and from 30 June onwards - explained Samantha Burgess, climatologist at Copernicus. She expects such heatwaves to occur "more frequently and more intensely and to affect more and more people in Europe".

In several countries, temperatures rose above 40 degrees Celsius several times, and in Spain and Portugal they even reached 46 degrees. According to Copernicus, June 30 was "one of the hottest summer days ever recorded on the continent".