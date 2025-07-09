  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Environment June 2025 was the hottest June ever measured in Western Europe

SDA

9.7.2025 - 06:01

According to Copernicus, particularly "extreme" temperatures were measured in Europe, which is warming twice as fast as the global average. (archive image)
According to Copernicus, particularly "extreme" temperatures were measured in Europe, which is warming twice as fast as the global average. (archive image)
Keystone

According to the EU's Copernicus Earth Observation Program, last month was the hottest June in Western Europe since records began. Worldwide, June 2025 was the third warmest June on record.

Keystone-SDA

09.07.2025, 06:01

June 2024 was close behind and June 2023 was almost as hot, as Copernicus announced on Wednesday. This is the third year in a row that record average temperatures have been measured, while the Earth continues to warm due to man-made greenhouse gas emissions.

Particularly "extreme" temperatures were measured in Europe, which is warming twice as fast as the global average. June was characterized by two consecutive "exceptional" heatwaves - from 17 to 22 June and from 30 June onwards - explained Samantha Burgess, climatologist at Copernicus. She expects such heatwaves to occur "more frequently and more intensely and to affect more and more people in Europe".

In several countries, temperatures rose above 40 degrees Celsius several times, and in Spain and Portugal they even reached 46 degrees. According to Copernicus, June 30 was "one of the hottest summer days ever recorded on the continent".

More from the department

Spain. Second horn-butting injury during bull runs in Pamplona

SpainSecond horn-butting injury during bull runs in Pamplona

Tourism. Swiss mountain railroads off to a strong start to the summer season

TourismSwiss mountain railroads off to a strong start to the summer season

Real estate. Offer prices for residential property rose significantly in June

Real estateOffer prices for residential property rose significantly in June