Several heat waves have driven temperatures to record highs in many places—especially in Western Europe. And global sea levels are reaching unprecedented highs.

Four heat waves since May June and July were the warmest on record in Western Europe

Here's what it's all about Many parts of Europe have recently suffered from heat waves, drought, and wildfires.

New data now shows that the past two months in Western Europe have been the hottest on record.

Record highs were also recorded in the world's oceans. Summary created with

In June and July, Western Europe experienced its hottest temperatures ever recorded for those two summer months. The average temperature in the region, which includes Switzerland, was 21.62 degrees during that period, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service in Bonn. This was 2.79 degrees above the long-term June average from 1991 to 2020.

However, Copernicus indicates a marked temperature gradient from western to eastern Europe and Scandinavia, where it was significantly cooler. For Germany, too, the data show that the southwest was significantly warmer than the northeast.

For Europe as a whole, last month was only the eleventh-warmest July on record, with an average temperature of 20.49 degrees. Globally, it was the second-warmest—along with 2024—at about 16.90 degrees. July 2023 remains the record holder, with a temperature of 16.95 degrees according to data from that time. Last month was 1.47 degrees above the pre-industrial July average globally.

Heat and drought reinforce each other

For Western Europe, Copernicus also highlights the extremely prolonged heat since late spring. There have been four heat waves since May—an unusually high number for the region. The data used by Copernicus dates back to 1950, and in some cases, even earlier data is available.

Extreme drought continued in many European regions. As was the case in June and, to some extent, in May, July was drier than average in many regions. This was particularly true of parts of the Iberian Peninsula, France, Germany, Austria, Hungary, and the United Kingdom. Soil surface moisture levels in Western Europe in July were significantly lower than during the last dry July in 2022.

“When soils dry out, they lose their ability to naturally provide cooling, making it even easier for heat to build up,” says Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at Copernicus. “This is a clear example of how climate change is intensifying heat extremes: heat and drought are increasingly reinforcing each other.”

Record high in the ocean as well

River levels in large parts of the arid regions were significantly below the long-term average and even reached exceptionally low levels in some areas. The Seine, the Rhine, and the Danube were particularly affected.

The world’s oceans also reached record-high temperatures. According to the data, the ocean surface temperature in July was the highest ever recorded for that month. The average temperature was 20.96 degrees. The previous record of 20.89 degrees was set in July 2023.

The measurements refer to the oceans outside the polar regions. Copernicus notes the currently high temperatures in the equatorial Pacific as a result of the emerging El Niño climate phenomenon, which is expected to intensify in the coming months.

Along the Atlantic coast and in the western Mediterranean, water temperatures reached record highs, accompanied by intense marine heat waves.

Low water: In Magdeburg, the Elbe flows past the Cathedral Rock, which is now exposed. Keystone/dpa/Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

The EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service regularly publishes data on, for example, surface temperature, sea ice cover, and precipitation. These findings are based on computer-generated analyses that incorporate billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft, and weather stations around the world.