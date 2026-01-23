Geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East have been weighing on the Swiss tourism industry for months. Currently, the midsummer weather is fueling a boom in the mountains. The Jungfrau Railways in the Bernese Oberland are reporting a “welcome surge in visitors.”

Tourists from Taiwan follow their tour guide during a walking tour of the Sphinx observation deck on the Jungfraujoch.

After a slow start due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the Jungfrau Railways are seeing strong demand thanks to summer weather and heat waves. Swiss residents are using the railways to escape the heat in the mountains, while many international visitors are arriving from the U.S., Europe, Asia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Spokeswoman Kathrin Naegeli emphasized on Friday that, thanks to its global presence, the company can respond flexibly to global political upheavals and remains committed to this strategy.

Rising rents and traffic congestion are sparking debates about overtourism in the region. Jungfraubahnen points to management measures and a year-round strategy to better distribute visitor flows.