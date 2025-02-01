The Danish bestselling author Jussi Adler-Olsen has been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer. Archivbild: dpa

Copenhagen-based Jussi Adler-Olsen is one of the biggest names in Scandinavian crime fiction. In an interview, he now reports on a serious diagnosis.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Danish bestselling author Jussi Adler-Olsen is terminally ill with bone marrow cancer.

He is hoping for new treatment methods.

He is still receiving chemotherapy and morphine. Show more

The successful Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen ("Erbarmen") is terminally ill with bone marrow cancer. The 74-year-old announced this in an interview with the newspaper "Politiken".

"I am doing well. According to the circumstances," said the author of the crime series about special investigator Carl Mørck from Special Squad Q. "So I'm going to die of this disease. It's incurable. For the time being, anyway." He is hoping for new treatment methods.

Adler-Olsen reported that he was admitted to hospital a year ago and later spent almost six months in a special ward at the renowned Copenhagen Imperial Hospital. He is still receiving chemotherapy and morphine.

One of Scandinavia's most famous bestselling authors

Jussi Adler-Olsen is one of Scandinavia's best-known crime novelists. His Mørck novels are considered to be one of the most successful thriller series of recent years, and have enjoyed great success in Germany in particular. His tenth and final installment in the series, "Betrayed", was only published in German bookshops in March 2024.

The series will now be continued by authors Line Holm and Stine Bolther - with Adler-Olsen in the background - as the bestselling author announced at Politiken. The eleventh part of the series will be published in Denmark in March under the title "Døde sjæle synger ikke" (Dead Souls Don't Sing) - with a female protagonist.