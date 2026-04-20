The pioneer of mobile chicken barbecues has gone bankrupt, its 18 barbecue trolleys and many other items of equipment are up for sale in Bassersdorf. blue News

The liquidation of Güggeli Express attracts industry professionals as well as interested parties dreaming of a cheap entry into the mobile barbecue business. In the middle of it all is the old boss, who thinks she has lost her business unjustly.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the bankruptcy of Güggeli Express GmbH, all business assets - from 18 barbecue trolleys to kitchen appliances and supplies - are being sold in Bassersdorf; interested parties can submit bids.

Güggeli Express managing director Karin Suter denies insolvency and blames accounting problems following an accident, while court documents point to outstanding wages and considerable debts.

Industry experts point to the poor condition of the older vehicles and the lack of hygiene. In any case, the grilled chicken business is a tough one, and entering it now is a big risk, even with a cheap vehicle from the liquidation. Show more

There they are, the barbecue trolleys with the gigantic chicken on the roof. Not lined up in rows, but spread out around the company building in the industrial zone of Basserdorf, some in shelters, squeezed into gaps. It doesn't look as if a company wants to present itself in the best light here. Nor does it. It is the Mobile Equipe of the notary's offices of the Canton of Zurich that is orchestrating this show.

Güggeli Express GmbH was declared bankrupt at the end of January. On this Friday afternoon in mid-April, interested parties will be able to view the liquidation assets, vehicles and other company equipment and submit their bids in writing. In a few weeks, it will be clear who will secure which item.

Everything that the 30 employees of Güggeli Express GmbH used to do their job is up for sale. This goes far beyond the 18 mobile barbecues. There are countless transport trolleys, several deep fryers, a gastro dishwasher, a freezer, textile washing machines, a floor cleaning machine, generators, a gas tank system, two electronic cash register systems, a safe, several complete office workstations, not to mention catering consumables and racks full of cleaning products.

There are also unexpired stocks of chips and soft drinks. Or how about 98 packs of 1000 paper napkins?

A cheap entry into the grilled chicken business?

The predominantly male visitors are primarily interested in the vehicles. Number 1, with which the Güggeli Express started in 1998, is also for sale. An "Aussensteher", as the connoisseurs call it, with the griller standing in front of the car rather than inside it. Strangely enough, the liquidation catalog states that the vehicle was put into service in 2002. The two newest vehicles have been on the road for less than two years, but have already clocked up almost 30,000 and almost 50,000 kilometers respectively. Others have over 200,000 kilometers.

Most of those interested give the impression that they have studied the subject in depth or are already active in the grilled chicken business. Of course, this is not about items that can be used at home, as is the case with other liquidations. However, the conversation reveals that there are still some who are considering buying their first chicken barbecue trolley.

"There are a lot of blind buyers," says a man of legal age. He has 43 years of experience in the catering industry and has run countless food trucks. "They buy a truck and later learn what it takes to earn money with a mobile barbecue stand." You can tell from his tone of voice that he rates their chances of success rather low.

He reports dents on the vehicles to his companion. He kindly asks the liquidation employee to step on the gas. "It's fine," he says as the diesel cloud spreads. He pulls out the oil dipstick from one of the newer vehicles. "Not only was the last service missed, but also the one before last."

Nevertheless, the gastro duo end up with nine vehicles on their list that are eligible for purchase. She has the funds to buy several cars, explains the woman. Even bidding for the en bloc offer is an issue. This includes all the barbecue trolleys and other vehicles, the transport trolleys, cash registers and a shelf full of catering utensils. 104,000 francs is the first bid. It is agreed that this will certainly be exceeded.

18 barbecue trolleys, between two and 23 years old, are up for sale. The newer ones are interesting, the older ones are just scrap, say the connoisseurs. blue News

Güggeli-Express managing director does not accept bankruptcy

A man who introduces himself as Jean-Marie wants to run a chicken barbecue van after his retirement, which is due in a few months. He has done his research, knows the prices for new vehicles and for raw chicken, and knows that he will either have to buy the meat marinated at a higher price or that he will need a room approved by the food inspectorate to prepare it himself.

As a municipal worker at a depot, he is familiar with special vehicles. He also already has locations in his sights. "I will put in bids for the latest vehicles and hope that I win one of them. If not, I'll look elsewhere."

In the middle of the action is a woman who smiles as she takes note of everything, answers questions and obviously knows some of those present well. Her name is Karin Suter and she is the managing director of the family business founded by her father. She sticks to her version that Güggeli Express GmbH was not insolvent, it was just behind with its bookkeeping.

Jean Marie wants to open a barbecue van. blue News

"I always caught up on the bookkeeping at the end of the year during our company vacations. But this year I had an accident at work in mid-December and broke a vertebra." The 1.14 million debt corresponds to a few months in which she did not book the income. Nevertheless, her trustee deposited the accounts.

This contradicts court documents quoted by the Tages-Anzeiger. Wages had already stopped being paid in the summer and the company account only had a four-digit amount left in it. October 2025 was the first liquidation date for Güggeli Express GmbH. The appeal against the decision delayed the liquidation by a few months.

Karin Suter still believes that the balance sheet that led to the bankruptcy does not correspond to the financial facts. "It's unbelievable that something like this is possible in Switzerland."

Competitor criticizes lack of hygiene

Josef Grob from "Güets Güggeli" knows just how much it takes to earn money with barbecue chicken trolleys. With the demise of the Güggeli Express, he has risen to number two in Switzerland and has secured numerous locations that were previously operated by the pioneer.

"I would have liked to buy three or four carriages," he says, "but after seeing them, I'm no longer interested." He points to a chimney from which black shreds have grown into the depths. "That's soot and grease that has built up there over a long time." When smoke and heat escape through the chimney again, it becomes liquid and drips back onto the grill. "I'm amazed that no food inspector intervened."

Nevertheless, he emphasizes that he is sorry about what happened to his competitor Güggeli Express. It was tragic for the owner family and for the employees.

He had also taken on barbecuers, he continues, but they were not properly trained for his company. His barbecue specialists are not employed, but work as self-employed, paying off their wagon over the years. "They are responsible for keeping their vehicle in good condition and their grill clean. Grease deposits, which are easy to find in various Güggeli Express trolleys, do not occur with his staff.

Karin Suter, on the other hand, explains that her grillers parked the trolley in the evening and went home after a long day at work. Other employees would have cleaned them. The older trolleys in particular have clear traces of grease and other substances that have accumulated over the years. For many of the interested parties, they are nothing more than an old burden. Scrapping is the only thing you can do with them, says more than one.

It's not just that they haven't been cleaned after the last trip. blue News

Chicken is not gold on the spit

A man who doesn't want his name or that of his employer published - one of the big players on the Swiss poultry market - also engages in a lively discussion. Looking at one of the newer vehicles, he says: "I'll bet my four cars that it weighs over 3.4 tons. When it's fully loaded, it's 200 to 300 kilograms too heavy with the driver. You can't even drive out with it!" A liquidation manager replies: "The vehicle has been demonstrated, that's all we can say." The following applies to every liquidation object: it is sold as it is, there is no guarantee that it will work. If it turns out that a stove doesn't heat properly, that's the buyer's problem.

Even more serious is what the professional says about the business with roasted chicken from the mobile grill: "What most people here don't know: If you don't have your own chicken, you'll never make a good margin." You have to make 9 francs profit per whole chicken to earn money. Many pay 11 francs per raw piece. Then there's the gas for the grill, the cost of the trolley and the griller's wages. "If you have to charge more than 25 francs for a whole chicken from the grill, you have a problem."

"Guets Güggeli" Grob explains that newcomers have little chance of buying Swiss poultry. You don't stand a chance with imported chicken. His independent grill masters benefit from joint purchasing from large Swiss butchers.

Güggeli Express also always had Swiss products on the spit. "We fed 1400 people a day," Karin Suter looks back, "I feel sorry for them too." She doesn't seem broken. When asked about this, she says: "Things are different at home."