A column of ash rises four kilometers into the sky at Kanlaon volcano this morning. The mountain of fire is notorious - there have already been fatalities here.

Due to a volcanic eruption on the island of Negros in the Philippines, school lessons have been suspended in four villages.

On Tuesday (local time), a cloud of ash and debris up to four kilometers high shot out of the Kanlaon volcano.

The ash rain spread over at least four villages southwest of the volcano.

No injuries or damage were initially reported after the eruption, which lasted around an hour.

The volcano last erupted in December 2024.

Thousands of villagers had to be evacuated.

The Kanlaon volcano in the Philippines has erupted and spewed a column of ash around 4,000 meters high into the sky. According to the Phivolcs earthquake and volcano observatory, the eruption began in the early morning (local time). So-called pyroclastic flows - pyroclastic flows of lava, ash and hot gases - were also observed on the southern slopes.

The stratovolcano, which is more than 2,400 meters high, is located in the province of Negros Occidental, around 530 kilometers south of the capital Manila. Kanlaon is considered the most active volcano in the central Philippines - but the mountain is also a popular destination for mountaineers and hikers. In 1996, three mountaineers lost their lives in a sudden eruption.

Kanlaon spewed a column of ash some 4000 meters high into the sky on Tuesday. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology

When was Kanlaon last active?

A shower of ash fell over several villages. Schools were temporarily closed and pilots were warned to avoid the airspace in the region. However, the alert level for the Kanlaon remains at level 3 on a scale of 5 for the time being.

An eruption of the volcano had already forced thousands of people to flee at the end of last year. Since then, many have been living in evacuation centers. The number of evacuees is now expected to rise further, reported the "Manila Bulletin" newspaper, citing the emergency services.

What is the Pacific Ring of Fire?

The Philippines is an island nation located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a volcanic belt that surrounds the Pacific Ocean on three sides. Earthquakes and eruptions occur frequently in the region: It is the most geologically active zone on earth.