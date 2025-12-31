9.15 a.m.

New York City welcomed in the New Year with the traditional ball drop in Times Square. At the stroke of midnight, the glowing ball was lowered in the world-famous Times Square, marking the start of the new year. Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated the turn of the year in midtown Manhattan with their eyes turned skywards.

Many of them had already been there for hours, holding out in the cordoned-off streets around the square despite the wintry temperatures. The countdown was accompanied by music and confetti, but also a large-scale security concept. The police had cordoned off the area and set up controls.

The ball drop was broadcast live on television around the world and has been a central symbol of the New Year in the USA for more than a century. The adjacent traditional building once housed the editorial offices of the "New York Times", which gave the square its name.

The current ball, which weighs several tons and is studded with thousands of crystal elements, takes just under a minute to make its 43-metre journey downwards. Unlike in the past, it has modernized lighting and control technology for the first time, which enables special colour and lighting effects.

The reason for the change in design is also a historic anniversary: the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. Accordingly, the globe shone in the colors of the national flag - red, white and blue - at the turn of the year.