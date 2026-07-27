The Federal Criminal Court has fined the Geneva-based private bank Lombard Odier 3 million Swiss francs in the Karimova case. The bank failed to implement adequate organizational measures to prevent money laundering.

A former asset manager was found guilty of money laundering and sentenced to a 24-month suspended prison term. The criminal division also ordered the forfeiture of 400 million Swiss francs.

The criminal division has dismissed the case against Gulnara Karimova, an Uzbek national who was considered the main defendant in the proceedings. The reason for this is the statute of limitations. Karimova is serving a prison sentence in her home country until December 2028.

The Uzbek authorities are refusing to allow her to leave the country, meaning that no first-instance verdict can be handed down before the deadline expires. The case against Karimova’s “right-hand man” has also been dismissed. He lives in exile in Russia, and international arrest warrants have been issued against him. (Judgment SK.2023.42 dated July 27, 2026)