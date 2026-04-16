Like to party loudly: Bill (left) and Tom Kaulitz. Bild: Annette Riedl/dpa

"The neighbors have already complained," Bill and Tom Kaulitz reveal in the latest edition of their podcast "Kaulitz Hills". During an exuberant party at a family hotel, the musicians "really tore their room apart".

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tokio Hotel was presented with an award at an awards ceremony in Rust.

Afterwards, the band led by Tom and Bill Kaulitz let it rip in the hotel.

The only problem: the musicians were staying in a family hotel - and their neighbors were less than thrilled with the party. Show more

Tokio Hotel recently won the Radio Regenbogen Award once again. After the award ceremony in Europa-Park Rust, the musicians celebrated "a wild after-show party", which Bill and Tom Kaulitz now talk about in their podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood".

Bill Kaulitz talks about the sight that greeted him the next morning: "It looked so antisocial! I must have had 30 people in my room." He had "lived up to his reputation again", Tom Kaulitz teases his brother.

The "child-friendly" hotel room belonging to the theme park was a mess after the party, he reveals. "Someone had thrown up all over the bathroom. It wasn't me, I would like to point out. The desk was full of champagne, vodka, rum, tequila, everything you can imagine."

"Really rock'n'roll in the family hotel"

"There was burger sauce smeared around," adds Tom, before his twin brother takes the floor again: "Up on the terrace, the ashtray was overflowing. The empty cigarette butts were lying there, people were chain-smoking again."

What's more, the singer explains, the other hotel guests weren't exactly pleased about the private event: "The neighbors were already complaining" - and for good reason: "We kept all the children awake, of course."

"The parents everywhere probably thought the children were screaming now," the 36-year-old suspects. "We had a party, we had music on, we were shouting - of course it was a lively party." After all, they also had "something to celebrate", Tom Kaulitz interjects and laughs: "In the family hotel, really rock'n'roll, really torn apart."

Tokio Hotel was presented with the Radio Regenbogen Award at Europa-Park Rust. Bild: Keystone/dpa/Annette Riedl

"I'd rather clean the ashtray than boogers"

When Bill Kaulitz left the hotel room the next morning, "the whole cleaning crew" was already waiting outside the door. "I thought they were probably all just going to talk about what Bill Kaulitz's room looked like."

Not so bad, Tom thinks: "What would you rather clean? The little booger walls where the kids smear boogers everywhere, or somehow wipe away the champagne?" The guitarist adds: "I'd rather clean the ashtray than the kids' boogers."