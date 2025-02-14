The kayaker was paddling unsuspectingly near the town of Punta Arenas in Patagonia when a whale suddenly emerged from the water and swallowed him and his yellow boat whole, as a later recording showed.
The scene captured on camera, which happened last Saturday, later went viral. It was published on online networks by the kayaker's father. In the recording, the son can be heard shouting to his father: "I thought he had swallowed me." The father, who rushed to help his visibly shocked son, tried to calm him down by saying: "Relax, relax, I'm coming."
The father later told TVN that he was "really scared" in the three seconds when his son suddenly disappeared. "And suddenly he shot out."
Humpback whales have small mouths
The 24-year-old himself apparently escaped with a fright. He saw something that was "blue and white and passed close to my face", he later told TVN. He didn't realize what was happening. He thought the whale had "eaten" him. According to experts, however, humpback whales are unable to do this due to their small throat.
According to marine biologist Maria José Pérez from the University of Chile, incidents like this are "very rare". She told the AFP news agency that she suspected that the kayak had been "right in the whale's feeding area" with krill or fish. The image shows how the whale "came to the surface sideways with its mouth open". The marine mammal had probably not even noticed the small boat.