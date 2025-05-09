Switzerland is working hard to negotiate an exemption from the US punitive tariffs. In Geneva, President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin expressed their confidence.

No time? blue News summarizes for you President Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Parmelin met US Treasury Secretary Bessent in Geneva.

Switzerland is to be one of the next countries with which the USA will reach an agreement in principle on tariffs. Show more

President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Geneva on Friday. The background to this is the punitive tariffs of 31 percent announced by US President Donald Trump.

According to President Karin Keller-Sutter, Switzerland wants to conclude a basic customs agreement with the USA as quickly as possible. "We hope that we will be the second country with which the USA can reach an agreement," she told the media in Geneva on Friday.

In the next one to two weeks, Switzerland will finalize this declaration of intent, send it to the US, and then a Swiss delegation with State Secretaries Daniela Stoffel and Helene Budliger Artieda will travel to the US to continue the talks.

During the communication phase, the 90-day period promised by US President Donald Trump for easing the additional tariffs from 31 to 10 percent will be interrupted. Both sides are determined to find a quick solution.

Talks already held in Washington

These talks followed those held two weeks ago in Washington on the margins of the meetings of the international financial institutions. The Federal Councillors are endeavoring to avert the announced tariffs of 31 percent on Swiss export products. Keller-Sutter had previously spoken to US President Donald Trump on the phone and saw him briefly at the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome.

Switzerland wants to persuade Washington to refrain from applying the tariffs that the head of the White House had announced before suspending them again. According to the Finance Minister, Switzerland is one of a group of 15 countries with which the USA wants to find a quick solution. There is to be a joint declaration of intent.