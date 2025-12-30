Just a month ago, she wrote an essay about her fight against blood cancer. Now Tatiana Schlossberg has died. Archivbild: Keystoen

The environmental journalist and granddaughter of former US President John F. Kennedy, Tatiana Schlossberg, has died. Schlossberg passed away on Tuesday morning (local time) at the age of 35, according to a statement from the family released by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.

DPA dpa

"Our beloved Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always remain in our hearts," the JFK Library Foundation said in a statement.

In November, Schlossberg announced that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Show more

The cause of death was not disclosed, but Schlossberg announced in November that she had acute myeloid leukemia.

The rare mutation, which usually occurs in older people, was diagnosed after the birth of her second child, Schlossberg wrote in an essay for "The New Yorker" magazine, which she entitled "A Battle with My Blood". In it, she described how she underwent chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants and took part in clinical trials. After the last trial, the doctor told her that she had perhaps a year to live.

Schlossberg was the daughter of President Kennedy's eldest child Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg. She reported on climate change and the environment as a reporter for the science section of the "New York Times".

Criticism of Health Secretary Kennedy Jr.

In her November essay, Schlossberg also criticized her uncle, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. whose policies could harm cancer patients. "As I spent more and more of my life under the care of doctors, nurses and researchers striving to improve the lives of others, I watched Bobby slash nearly half a billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, a technology that could be used against certain cancers," she wrote.

Schlossberg was married to physician George Moran and is survived by a son and a daughter.