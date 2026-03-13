The alleged perpetrator of the Postbus fire in Kerzers FR is said to have attracted attention in 2019. sda (Archivbild)

A media report reveals further details about the alleged perpetrator of the Kerzers fire. He is said to have holed up in an SRF building in 2019 and threatened to harm himself.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A media report reveals new frightening details about the Postbus perpetrator from Kerzers.

He is said to have holed up in an SRF building in 2019 and threatened to harm himself.

No one was harmed in the incident. The police were able to overpower the man. Show more

After a man set himself on fire in a Postbus in Kerzers in the canton of Fribourg on Tuesday evening, the outline of the alleged perpetrator has become somewhat clearer. As "Blick" reported on Friday evening, the man contacted the editorial team in 2020 and described an incident from 2019.

In an email, the man is said to have reported that he had "barricaded himself in a Swiss television SRF building in Bern in August 2019". According to Blick, the man allegedly broke into the post office building of the SRF building and threatened to harm himself. The police were able to overpower him. No one was harmed.

The Bern cantonal police were unable to confirm or deny the information when asked on Friday evening. The man was only registered with the Bern cantonal police for narcotics abuse and no other criminal offenses.

No criminal offense

"According to initial assessments, the case in question was not a criminal offense," the police wrote. They no longer have any data to confirm or deny the information. "We are legally obliged to delete entries in our systems without a criminal offense after 5 years at the latest," said the police.

The Bern-based Tamedia newspaper reported on Thursday that the suspected perpetrator, a 65-year-old Swiss man, had been living alone in a camper near a farm in the Seeland. He should have left the place at the end of March.

On Wednesday, the Fribourg authorities described the alleged perpetrator as socially isolated and mentally unstable. On Tuesday, he disappeared from a hospital in the canton of Bern. He was there at his own request due to physical complaints.

On Tuesday evening, the man poured petrol over himself in a Postbus in Kerzers and set himself alight. The bus quickly caught fire. Five other people died and five were injured, some of them seriously.