After a man set himself on fire in a Postbus in Kerzers in the canton of Fribourg on Tuesday evening, the outline of the alleged perpetrator has become somewhat clearer. As "Blick" reported on Friday evening, the man contacted the editorial team in 2020 and described an incident from 2019.
In an email, the man is said to have reported that he had "barricaded himself in a Swiss television SRF building in Bern in August 2019". According to Blick, the man allegedly broke into the post office building of the SRF building and threatened to harm himself. The police were able to overpower him. No one was harmed.
The Bern cantonal police were unable to confirm or deny the information when asked on Friday evening. The man was only registered with the Bern cantonal police for narcotics abuse and no other criminal offenses.
"According to initial assessments, the case in question was not a criminal offense," the police wrote. They no longer have any data to confirm or deny the information. "We are legally obliged to delete entries in our systems without a criminal offense after 5 years at the latest," said the police.
On Wednesday, the Fribourg authorities described the alleged perpetrator as socially isolated and mentally unstable. On Tuesday, he disappeared from a hospital in the canton of Bern. He was there at his own request due to physical complaints.
On Tuesday evening, the man poured petrol over himself in a Postbus in Kerzers and set himself alight. The bus quickly caught fire. Five other people died and five were injured, some of them seriously.